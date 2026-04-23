AJ Bell posts record 42% rise in platform flows as AUA hits £108.7bn

Despite £2.1bn hit from market movements

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

AJ Bell has reported record inflows on its investment platform for the first quarter of 2026, bringing assets under administration (AUA) to £108.7bn.

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Cristian Angeloni
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