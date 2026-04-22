Quilter Q1 net inflows hit record £3bn but offset by market movements

Core net flows up 35% year-on-year

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

Quilter achieved record net inflows of £3bn in the first quarter of 2026, however, these were largely offset by market movements caused by the Iran conflict.

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Jenna Brown
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Jenna Brown

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