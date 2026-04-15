GIB UK to shutter its UK active fund range in strategic shift

Run by Katherine Garrett-Cox

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

GIB UK is set to walk away from its standalone UK fund management business and shutter its active fund range as part of a strategic pivot, Investment Week understands.

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