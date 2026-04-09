Risk Warning Review plans aim to address 'negative framing' of investing

Lowest investment rate in G7

clock • 2 min read

Plans to revamp how risk warnings are delivered to retail investors to improve the UK's personal investment rate have been detailed in a report commissioned by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

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