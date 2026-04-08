Equity fund outflows surge to £1.44bn during war-torn March

Calastone Fund Flow index

clock • 2 min read

Outflows from equity funds leapt to £1.44bn in March from February's £927m, according to Calastone's latest Fund Flow index.

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