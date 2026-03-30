FCA: Minority shareholders in investment trusts to gain greater protection

Conflict of interest issues

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Investment trusts could undergo more scrutiny with regards to shareholder protection and conflicts of interest if regulation is updated.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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