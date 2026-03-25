Victory Capital withdraws Janus Henderson bid as Trian and General Catalyst up stakes

$52 a share

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Victory Capital has stepped back from its proposed deal to acquire Janus Henderson Group.

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