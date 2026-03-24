FE fundinfo adds UK CCI tool to Nexus platform

14-month transition period

clock • 1 min read

FE fundinfo has launched a Consumer Composite Investments (CCI) tool to help firms comply with the upcoming regulatory framework.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

HM Treasury's growth-focused regulatory reform to target four key areas

Quilter launches JPM-run Long-Short Equity fund

More on Regulation

FE fundinfo adds UK CCI tool to Nexus platform
Regulation

FE fundinfo adds UK CCI tool to Nexus platform

14-month transition period

Investment Week
clock 24 March 2026 • 1 min read
Four in ten Article 9 funds would fail 'Sustainable' criteria under SFDR 2.0
Regulation

Four in ten Article 9 funds would fail 'Sustainable' criteria under SFDR 2.0

Research from Clarity AI

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 19 March 2026 • 2 min read
FCA updates incident and third-party reporting rules with cyber attacks on the up
Regulation

FCA updates incident and third-party reporting rules with cyber attacks on the up

Attacks ‘more frequent and sophisticated’

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 19 March 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot