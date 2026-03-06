Royal London hits record £199bn AUM amid private assets push

Profit up 18%

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Boosted flows into liquidity funds and a £4.6bn multi-asset mandate with St James’s Place saw Royal London hit net inflows of £4.1bn in 2025, following £1bn of outflows in the previous year.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

'Strong' UK university spin-out sector hampered by a lack of early-stage capital

More women investing in 2025 but gender gap increases

More on Companies

Aviva Investors reports £900m net inflow as parent firm eyes AI boost
Companies

Aviva Investors reports £900m net inflow as parent firm eyes AI boost

Fourfold increase in net inflow

Alex Sebastian
clock 05 March 2026 • 1 min read
Quilter unveils targeted support plans as platform AUM hits £104bn
Companies

Quilter unveils targeted support plans as platform AUM hits £104bn

Platform flows surge to £8.7bn

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 04 March 2026 • 2 min read
Aberdeen profits and AUMA rise in 2025 with help from ii's 'strong growth'
Companies

Aberdeen profits and AUMA rise in 2025 with help from ii's 'strong growth'

ii reaches 500,000 customers

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 03 March 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot