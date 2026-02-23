Reality TV 'finfluencers' sentenced for promoting unauthorised FX scheme

4.5 million Instagram followers total

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Seven social media influencers, or ‘finfluencers’, have been sentenced over their roles in the promotion of an unauthorised foreign exchange trading scheme.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

Brooks Macdonald 'reviewing' further M&A opportunities following H1 revenue boost

Chancellor's income tax 'U-turn' aftermath – what the papers say

More on Regulation

Revolut among FCA's picks for stablecoin services trial
Regulation

Revolut among FCA's picks for stablecoin services trial

Regulation planned for this year

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 25 February 2026 • 1 min read
Reality TV 'finfluencers' sentenced for promoting unauthorised FX scheme
Regulation

Reality TV 'finfluencers' sentenced for promoting unauthorised FX scheme

4.5 million Instagram followers total

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 23 February 2026 • 2 min read
FCA CEO: Consumer Duty will do a lot of the work for us
Regulation

FCA CEO: Consumer Duty will do a lot of the work for us

Fewer rules

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 18 February 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot