Rate cuts expected after UK GDP inches up 0.1% at year-end

Construction output lowest since 2021

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Real UK GDP grew by 0.1% in the last three months of 2025 following two falls of 0.1% in the three months up to October and November.

