Eurozone inflation drops to 1.7% in January

ECB expected to hold

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Inflation in the eurozone eased to 1.7% in January 2026, down from 2% in December 2025 and the lowest rate in a year, according to an estimate from Eurostat today (4 January).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Mobius investment trust selects chair and directors in leadership update

Treasury yet to start search for next OBR head

More on Economics

Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as Fed chair
Economics

Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as Fed chair

To succeed Jerome Powell

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 30 January 2026 • 2 min read
Fed holds rates as markets 'remain nervous' about central bank's independence
Economics

Fed holds rates as markets 'remain nervous' about central bank's independence

Unchanged at 3.5-3.75%

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 29 January 2026 • 2 min read
Investors flip flop on Nvidia, Scottish Mortgage and Fundsmith in 2025
Economics

Investors flip flop on Nvidia, Scottish Mortgage and Fundsmith in 2025

Data from HL, ii and AJ Bell

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 19 January 2026 • 4 min read
Trustpilot