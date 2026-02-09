BoE's Andrew Bailey: World economy 'remarkably resilient' amid uncertainty

Markets now 'cautious'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said the world economy has been “remarkably resilient” despite “higher policy uncertainty”.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

FCA begins legal proceedings against crypto exchange HTX over financial promotions

Nick Train urges investors to look past share price drops following tech sell-off

More on Economics

BoE's Andrew Bailey: World economy 'remarkably resilient' amid uncertainty
Economics

BoE's Andrew Bailey: World economy 'remarkably resilient' amid uncertainty

Markets now 'cautious'

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 09 February 2026 • 1 min read
Eurozone inflation drops to 1.7% in January
Economics

Eurozone inflation drops to 1.7% in January

ECB expected to hold

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 04 February 2026 • 1 min read
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as Fed chair
Economics

Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as Fed chair

To succeed Jerome Powell

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 30 January 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot