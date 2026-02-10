VCT flows rise 37% post-Budget as investors lock in tax relief

£568m invested this tax year

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Investors have poured £310m in venture capital trust (VCT) subscriptions since the Budget, ahead of planned tax relief cuts, according to data from Wealth Club.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Rathbones hires Capital Generation Partners' Robert Sears as CIO

Schroders and Apollo team up to offer hybrid public and private market strategies

More on VCTs/EIS

Watch now: What advisers need to know about VCT budget impact
VCTs/EIS

Watch now: What advisers need to know about VCT budget impact

Implications for planning

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 03 February 2026 • 2 min read
VCTs eye joint investments to overcome Reeves' 'frustrating' tax relief cuts
VCTs/EIS

VCTs eye joint investments to overcome Reeves' 'frustrating' tax relief cuts

Reduced competition

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 28 January 2026 • 4 min read
VCT flows skyrocket 538% after Budget tax relief cut
VCTs/EIS

VCT flows skyrocket 538% after Budget tax relief cut

Slashed from 30% to 20% from April 2026

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 28 November 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot