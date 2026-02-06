Incisive Media launches account-based advertising service for financial service sector

Incisive Media, a trusted leader in financial services marketing with 30+ years of industry expertise (with brands including Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions), this week announced the launch of Target IQ, a sophisticated account-based advertising service designed to help financial services firms target high-value accounts with unprecedented precision.

The new service addresses a critical challenge facing financial services marketers: the need to engage specific high-value accounts that drive meaningful revenue growth. Built on Incisive Media's proprietary first-party data and deep relationships within the financial services community, Target IQ enables firms to identify, engage, and convert their most valuable prospects across multiple channels.

Where data meets demand

"Our customers use our portfolio of media, data, events and marketing services products to identify the firms they should be targeting, and to build influence and relationships with target firms. The launch of Target IQ means we now help them reach exactly who they want; the right firms, the right roles, the real decision-makers, across our unrivalled spread of brands and audiences, with smarter targeting, sharper data, and stronger outcomes" - Jim McGinty, Managing Director at Incisive Media.

The platform delivers four core capabilities:

Intelligent Targeting: Using behavioural data and intent signals from Incisive Media's database of investment, financial advice, pensions, life protection and health insurance professionals, the service identifies accounts ready to engage



Multi-Channel Integration: Seamlessly executes campaigns across Arc Financial on-site placements, targeted newsletters, and premium third-party sites, wherever your audience are



Real-Time Optimisation: Advanced analytics enable continuous refinement of creative, messaging and placement strategies based on account engagement



Pipeline Measurement: Comprehensive tracking connects marketing activities to business outcomes across the entire customer journey

Proven foundation, innovative approach

Unlike generic ABM platforms, Target IQ is purpose-built for financial services marketing, incorporating:

30+ years of financial services brand trust and community relationships

First-party data from a variety of sources

HubSpot integration for marketing automation and dynamic campaign optimisation

Brand-safe targeting across premium publisher networks

Availability

Target IQ is now available to firms seeking to transform their marketing ROI through precision account-based advertising. Interested organisations can learn more here or contact [email protected].