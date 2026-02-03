Pinnacle IM snaps up majority stake in Pacific AM

£14bn in AUM

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Australia-headquartered Pinnacle Investment Management has strengthened its partnership with Pacific Asset Management by replacing all external shareholders and to acquire a majority stake.

