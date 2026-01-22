Saba Capital takes 5.3% stake in GCP Infrastructure Investments

Trading at 28.6% discount

Michael Nelson
1 min read

Manhattan-based activist investor Saba Capital Management has opened a position in GCP Infrastructure Investments trust (GCP), as it continues its campaign to transform the sector.

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson

