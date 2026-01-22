7IM promotes Ben Kumar to senior strategy role

Newly created role

Jenna Brown
clock • 1 min read

7IM has promoted equity head Ben Kumar to the newly created role of head of strategy – wealth, public policy and investment.

AJ Bell platform AUM hits record £108bn as inflows surge

Brooks Macdonald returns to positive flows at the end of 2025

