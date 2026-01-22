Tritax Big Box rental growth surges following 'transformational' foray into data centres

Portfolio valued at £7.9bn

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Tritax Big Box REIT reported strong rental growth in 2025, largely credited to a huge acquisition and its entry into the data centre market.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Omnis Investments CIO Andrew Summers to depart by month-end

FCA requests further feedback on applying Consumer Duty to cryptoassets

More on Investment Trusts

AVI urges action at HVPE ahead of 'potentially failed continuation vote'
Investment Trusts

AVI urges action at HVPE ahead of 'potentially failed continuation vote'

Criticises NAV returns and discount

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 23 January 2026 • 3 min read
Tritax Big Box rental growth surges following 'transformational' foray into data centres
Investment Trusts

Tritax Big Box rental growth surges following 'transformational' foray into data centres

Portfolio valued at £7.9bn

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 22 January 2026 • 2 min read
Saba Capital takes 5.3% stake in GCP Infrastructure Investments
Investment Trusts

Saba Capital takes 5.3% stake in GCP Infrastructure Investments

Trading at 28.6% discount

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 22 January 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot