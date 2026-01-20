UK jobs market 'extremely sluggish' as economic uncertainty takes its toll

Unemployment at 5.1%

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

The UK unemployment rate remained at 5.1% in the three months to November 2025, as businesses held off hiring amid rising payroll costs and economic uncertainty.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Global stock markets edge up as Trump rules out using military in Greenland

Vanguard shutters Active UK Equity fund due to underperformance

More on UK

UK jobs market 'extremely sluggish' as economic uncertainty takes its toll
UK

UK jobs market 'extremely sluggish' as economic uncertainty takes its toll

Unemployment at 5.1%

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 20 January 2026 • 2 min read
Reeves hails 'golden age' for City as regulations relax
UK

Reeves hails 'golden age' for City as regulations relax

Aims to boost London listings

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 19 January 2026 • 2 min read
Nervous UK retail investors seek consistency from Labour's tax policies
UK

Nervous UK retail investors seek consistency from Labour's tax policies

Half worried about political uncertainty

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 14 January 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot