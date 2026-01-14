MPC member expedites UK inflation target to 'mid-2026' as BoE looks to continue rate cuts

Alan Taylor speech

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Monetary Policy Committee member Alan Taylor has said that the Bank of England has brought forward the date it expects UK inflation to hit 2% from 2027 to "mid-2026".

Trustpilot