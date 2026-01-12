Hargreaves Lansdown poaches next CEO from Vanguard

Matt Benchener

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown has ended the search for its next CEO, appointing Vanguard’s Matt Benchener to the top job.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Deutsche Bank downgrades BAE Systems to 'Hold' amid defence stocks rally

Asset managers looking to expand headcount in 2026

More on People moves

Douglas Flint leaves Aberdeen and IP to become chair of Prudential
People moves

Douglas Flint leaves Aberdeen and IP to become chair of Prudential

Will succeed Shriti Vadera

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 14 January 2026 • 1 min read
Big Issue Invest selects former Standard Bank CEO as chair
People moves

Big Issue Invest selects former Standard Bank CEO as chair

Replaces Mark Porter

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 14 January 2026 • 1 min read
Asset managers looking to expand headcount in 2026
People moves

Asset managers looking to expand headcount in 2026

16 percentage-point drop in expected staff turnover

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 13 January 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot