Investors warm to UK equities as fund inflows reach six-month high

UK gilts also liked

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Investors funnelled £530m into funds in November while sentiment towards the UK improved, according to data published today (8 January) by the Investment Association.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Herald puts forward tender offer in bid to break Saba deadlock

UK businesses more willing to take risks as market confidence returns

More on UK

Investors warm to UK equities as fund inflows reach six-month high
UK

Investors warm to UK equities as fund inflows reach six-month high

UK gilts also liked

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 08 January 2026 • 2 min read
US activist investors target UK companies at record levels in 2025
UK

US activist investors target UK companies at record levels in 2025

Pressure to increase in 2026

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 06 January 2026 • 2 min read
Revised figures show UK growth at a 'standstill'
UK

Revised figures show UK growth at a 'standstill'

Q2 figures revised down

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 22 December 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot