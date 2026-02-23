Private investors' share of investment trusts jumps to 27%

Report from the AIC

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

The proportion of private investor ownership of the investment trust sector has increased to 27%, as wealth managers’ share held steady.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Schroders to retain wealth management business after Nuveen's £9.9bn takeover

Herald Investment trust refers Saba activism to FCA

More on Investment Trusts

Private investors' share of investment trusts jumps to 27%
Investment Trusts

Private investors' share of investment trusts jumps to 27%

Report from the AIC

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 February 2026 • 3 min read
Herald Investment trust refers Saba activism to FCA
Investment Trusts

Herald Investment trust refers Saba activism to FCA

'Deplores' Saba's approach

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 February 2026 • 3 min read
Chrysalis Investments board eyes investment policy change as manager airs concerns
Investment Trusts

Chrysalis Investments board eyes investment policy change as manager airs concerns

Chrysalis Investment Partners out

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 20 February 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot