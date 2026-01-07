Saba threatens to sue EWI board over 'suspiciously timed' SpaceX sell-down

Ahead of 20 January vote

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Saba Capital has threatened the Baillie Gifford Edinburgh Worldwide trust (EWI) with legal action in an ongoing feud over its "suspiciously timed" SpaceX sell-down.

More on Investment Trusts

Trustpilot