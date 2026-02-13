LGT Wealth Management's Siobhan Archer: How pass-through voting is reshaping shareholder democracy

'Evolution in client expectations'

clock • 3 min read

Corporate governance may not always dominate headlines but it is rarely far from public view.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Industry

LGT Wealth Management's Siobhan Archer: How pass-through voting is reshaping shareholder democracy
Industry

LGT Wealth Management's Siobhan Archer: How pass-through voting is reshaping shareholder democracy

'Evolution in client expectations'

Siobhan Archer
clock 13 February 2026 • 3 min read
Friday Briefing: Crispin Odey v The FCA
Industry

Friday Briefing: Crispin Odey v The FCA

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 09 February 2026 • 3 min read
Incisive Media launches account-based advertising service for financial service sector
Industry

Incisive Media launches account-based advertising service for financial service sector

New platform combines three decades of industry data with multi-channel precision to deliver measurable pipeline growth

Rebecca Angell
clock 06 February 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot