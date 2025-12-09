Baillie Gifford's Shin Nippon brings forward tender offer

Subject to shareholder approval

Michael Nelson
The board of the Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (BGS) trust is seeking shareholder approval to scrap plans for its 2027 conditional tender offer and undertake an earlier opportunity in Q1 next year.

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson

