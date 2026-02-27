TAM's Penny encourages fund selectors to join Charity Bike Ride 2026 from Vienna to Budapest

Raising funds for Action Medical Research

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 3 min read

James Penny, CIO of TAM Asset Management, is calling for more fund selectors and female riders to join the group’s “most ambitious” Charity Bike Ride yet, covering 320km from Vienna to Budapest to raise money for Action Medical Research.

Katrina Lloyd
