Ex-Ruffer wealth director Oliver Pile joins Tyndall IM

Private clients team

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Wealth and fund management boutique Tyndall Investment Management has hired Oliver Pile as investment director within its private client practice.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Saba Capital's Boaz Weinstein: 'I only wish I started sooner'

Fidelity red flags 13 funds for underperformance in AoV

More on People moves

M&G's Steven Andrew to retire after four decades in financial services
People moves

M&G's Steven Andrew to retire after four decades in financial services

March 2026

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 25 November 2025 • 2 min read
Ex-Ruffer wealth director Oliver Pile joins Tyndall IM
People moves

Ex-Ruffer wealth director Oliver Pile joins Tyndall IM

Private clients team

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 25 November 2025 • 1 min read
Allspring's Dan Morris returns to Schroders as head of investment
People moves

Allspring's Dan Morris returns to Schroders as head of investment

From 5 January 2026

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 25 November 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot