Crystal Amber fund refreshes investment strategy as Saba agrees to sell stake

Saba stake cut to 20.9%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

New York-based activist hedge fund Saba Capital Management has entered into an agreement to sell more than 5% of its 26.4% stake in fund Crystal Amber.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Invesco Global Equity Income trust to merge with underperforming Franklin Global mandate

Terry Smith argues Saba was 'right' on Smithson trust

Trustpilot