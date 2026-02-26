UK small cap yields overtake large caps for first time in 20 years

3.4% compared to 3%

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

UK small caps yielded more than large caps in January 2026, the first time this has happened in two decades.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

BlackRock and RLAM top UK retail sales lists as wealth managers shift to passives and MPS

Revolut among FCA's picks for stablecoin services trial

More on Companies

Man Group AUM surges 35% as profits come in above consensus
Companies

Man Group AUM surges 35% as profits come in above consensus

Annual results

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 26 February 2026 • 2 min read
Jupiter records first year of positive flows since 2017
Companies

Jupiter records first year of positive flows since 2017

AUM up 19% to £54bn

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 February 2026 • 2 min read
Financial sector drives global dividends to record $2.1trn in 2025
Companies

Financial sector drives global dividends to record $2.1trn in 2025

Capital Group research

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 25 February 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot