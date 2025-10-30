UK gilt yields jump after PM fails to rule out tax hikes as Reeves rental licence saga escalates

‘Inadvertent failure’

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

UK gilt yields have spiked after the prime minster failed to rule out major tax hikes and claims of hypocrisy and concerns over whether Rachel Reeves will be the one delivering the highly anticipated Autumn Budget have escalated, after the chancellor admitted to breaching housing rules when renting out her family home in the latest saga for the Labour government.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

FCA rings alarm over finfluencers targeting retail investors with risky CFD options

Fed rate cut 'foregone conclusion'

More on UK

UK gilt yields jump after PM fails to rule out tax hikes as Reeves rental licence saga escalates
UK

UK gilt yields jump after PM fails to rule out tax hikes as Reeves rental licence saga escalates

‘Inadvertent failure’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 30 October 2025 • 3 min read
Reeves: Investment 'cannot come at the cost of economic responsibility'
UK

Reeves: Investment 'cannot come at the cost of economic responsibility'

Budget decisions ‘do not come for free’

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 29 October 2025 • 2 min read
Investment sector demands 'fairness' and 'stability' from Autumn Budget
UK

Investment sector demands 'fairness' and 'stability' from Autumn Budget

'Predictability' wanted

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 24 October 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot