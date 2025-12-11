Saba Capital doubles stake in SEIT to 10% as board sounds alarm on potential wind down

Continuation vote in 2026

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Saba Capital has doubled its holding in SDCL Efficiency Income trust (SEIT) to just over 10% as it continues its UK investment trust spending spree.

