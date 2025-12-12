Budget uncertainty blamed as UK GDP shrinks 0.1% in October

‘Speculation has killed growth’

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Speculation around Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget has been blamed for a surprise drop in UK GDP, down 0.1% in the three months to October, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

