FCA's targeted support rules set to take effect from April 2026

Regulator plans to open application gateway for firms in March

Isabel Baxter
clock • 5 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) targeted support framework is set to take effect from April 2026 with at least 18 million people estimated to access the service within a decade.

