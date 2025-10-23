Schroders hits record £817bn AUM as 'simplification' programme continues

Up 5% quarter-on-quarter

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Schroders has reported a 5% increase in assets under management in the third quarter of the year, bringing total group AUM to a record £816.7bn.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Quilter AUM hits £134.8bn amid inflow and market movement boost

Home REIT narrows annual losses in delayed results as bids for portfolio emerge

More on Companies

AJ Bell reports record platform AUM of £103bn
Companies

AJ Bell reports record platform AUM of £103bn

AUM and customer numbers both up 19% in the year

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 23 October 2025 • 2 min read
Aberdeen AUMA jumps to £542.4bn in Q3 as ii continues strong momentum
Companies

Aberdeen AUMA jumps to £542.4bn in Q3 as ii continues strong momentum

Outflows at £400m

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 22 October 2025 • 1 min read
Quilter AUM hits £134.8bn amid inflow and market movement boost
Companies

Quilter AUM hits £134.8bn amid inflow and market movement boost

7% increase in Q3

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot