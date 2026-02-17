Fund managers in 'run it hot' mode with bullishness at five-year high

BofA 'Bull & Bear Indicator' at 9.5

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Global macroeconomic sentiment is at its most bullish since June 2021, with increasing expectations of a global economic boom, according to Bank of America’s latest Global Fund Manager Survey.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

EdenTree renames entire fund range to align with SDR labelling

UK economy 'emitting distress signal' amid weak jobs and wage growth figures

More on Global

Matthews Asia's Tiffany Hsiao on Chinese innovation and the 'positive surprise' over tariffs
Global

Matthews Asia's Tiffany Hsiao on Chinese innovation and the 'positive surprise' over tariffs

Geopolitics swings in its favour

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 04 February 2026 • 4 min read
Global stock markets edge up as Trump rules out using military in Greenland
Global

Global stock markets edge up as Trump rules out using military in Greenland

Speaking at Davos

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 21 January 2026 • 2 min read
Fund managers bullish despite AI bubble and private credit concerns
Global

Fund managers bullish despite AI bubble and private credit concerns

Quilter Investor Trends survey

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 24 November 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot