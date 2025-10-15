IW Private Markets Summit in pictures

Sharing expertise across the sector

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 2 min read

Investment Week recently hosted its second dedicated Private Markets Summit at South Lodge Hotel, which brought together wealth managers, asset managers, platforms and regulators at a pivotal time in the opening up of private markets for the UK wealth sector.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Investment Week unveils shortlists for new investment trust/VCT award categories

Fund manager identity crisis must be tackled in industry battle against scams

Trustpilot