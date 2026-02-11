Q&A with Quilter Cheviot CIO Simmons: Under the bonnet of KKR private markets partnership

Importance of education

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 9 min read

Quilter Cheviot announced at the end of last year that it would make KKR’s evergreen private equity strategy available through its discretionary portfolio service, in a high profile tie-up at the early stages of the UK wealth sector’s move into private markets.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Partner interview with Amundi ETF & Indexing: How to play the European strategic autonomy theme

First Trust and GIB Asset Management to speak at Funds to Watch Asia

More on Alternatives

Q&A with Quilter Cheviot CIO Simmons: Under the bonnet of KKR private markets partnership
Alternatives

Q&A with Quilter Cheviot CIO Simmons: Under the bonnet of KKR private markets partnership

Importance of education

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 11 February 2026 • 9 min read
Deep Dive: Crypto crosses the Rubicon in portfolio construction
Alternatives

Deep Dive: Crypto crosses the Rubicon in portfolio construction

Emphasis on disciplined allocations

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 06 February 2026 • 4 min read
Wealth managers turn to private markets to offset geopolitical risks
Alternatives

Wealth managers turn to private markets to offset geopolitical risks

60% allocation in 2025

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 23 January 2026 • 2 min read
Trustpilot