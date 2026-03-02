Comedian Rory Bremner and Channel 4 Europe Editor Matt Frei at Funds to Watch this week

Join us at The Corinthia in London this Thursday and Friday

clock • 2 min read

Investment Week's Spring edition of Funds to Watch takes place this Thursday and Friday (5-6 March 2026) at the luxurious five-star Corinthia Hotel in London.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Trustpilot