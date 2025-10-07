European crypto ETPs on course for a record year as they attract €972m in Q3

UK retail investors gain access 8 October

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Investors pumped a quarterly high €972m into European crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the third quarter of 2025, with the asset class on course to set a new annual record.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

LSE argues PISCES is 'a real opportunity to reposition AIM' within the funding continuum

Liontrust suffers £1.2bn outflows over the summer

Trustpilot