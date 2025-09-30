Artemis to switch Global Select fund to small-cap strategy

Backed by over 92% of investors

Michael Nelson
1 min read

Investors have overwhelmingly backed Artemis’ plan to transform its existing Global Select fund into a new global small-cap strategy, to be managed by Raheel Altaf and Artemis’ SmartGARP team.

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson

Almost 80% of Jupiter AM funds provide 'consistent' value in AoV test
Almost 80% of Jupiter AM funds provide 'consistent' value in AoV test

None of the funds a 'no value' rating

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 30 September 2025 • 3 min read
