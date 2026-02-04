Mobius investment trust selects chair and directors in leadership update

Sophie Wright among the recruits

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The board of Mobius investment trust (MMIT) has revealed that chair Maria Luisa Cicognani will not stand for re-election at its 2026 AGM this April.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Treasury yet to start search for new OBR head

Pinnacle IM snaps up majority stake in Pacific AM

Trustpilot