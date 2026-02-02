Irish regulator greenlights Saba's investment trust ETF in first step of approval

Awaiting listing approval

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

US hedge fund Saba Capital has received approval from the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) to launch an active ETF focused on buying UK investment trusts.

