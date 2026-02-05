NatWest and Barclays set to launch rival bids for £2bn Evelyn Partners – reports

Expected this week

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

High street banking giants NatWest and Barclays are expected to table bids this week to acquire UK wealth management firm Evelyn Partners.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Fund managers search for hedges against precious metals as prices rally again

Crispin Odey slams FCA for pursuing 'agenda' on sexual misconduct claims

Trustpilot