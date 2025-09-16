Former RLAM CIO Piers Hillier resurfaces at Jupiter

Joins in February 2026

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Ex-Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) chief investment officer Piers Hillier will join Jupiter Asset Management, where he will take on the CIO role.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Jeremy Hunt: 'Markets now set fiscal policy, not politicians'

Baillie Gifford investment teams safe from job cuts

More on People moves

Zennor bolsters fund manager team ahead of fund launch next year
People moves

Zennor bolsters fund manager team ahead of fund launch next year

Nicolò Vezzoso joins from Anima

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 16 September 2025 • 1 min read
Former RLAM CIO Piers Hillier resurfaces at Jupiter
People moves

Former RLAM CIO Piers Hillier resurfaces at Jupiter

Joins in February 2026

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 16 September 2025 • 2 min read
Royal London AM selects Davina Goodall-Smith as COO
People moves

Royal London AM selects Davina Goodall-Smith as COO

Formerly of Nikko AM

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 12 September 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot