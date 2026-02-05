Invesco bolsters senior leadership with head of EMEA appointment

Oliver Bilal promoted

Cristian Angeloni
Invesco has strengthened its European leadership with the promotion of Oliver Bilal to head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

