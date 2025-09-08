Japanese bond yields rise as election race starts

Topix and Nikkei up

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

30-Year Japan bond yields reached 3.286%, an all time high, following the resignation of Shigeru Ishiba as prime minister yesterday (7 September).

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Mattioli Woods' Dean Cheeseman: US is a 'unique challenge' for multi-asset investors

RM Funds doubles down on overhauling GSF board ahead of AGM

More on Economics

Japanese bond yields rise as election race starts
Economics

Japanese bond yields rise as election race starts

Topix and Nikkei up

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 08 September 2025 • 1 min read
Deep Dive: Central bank divergence helps sort out the active managers from the sheep
Economics

Deep Dive: Central bank divergence helps sort out the active managers from the sheep

Fed, BoE and ECB all on different paths

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 05 September 2025 • 5 min read
Weaker than expected US jobs figures pave way for Fed rate cut
Economics

Weaker than expected US jobs figures pave way for Fed rate cut

22,000 new jobs

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 05 September 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot