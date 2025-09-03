RLAM promotes head of private assets to CIO role as Piers Hillier exits

Pursuing next challenge

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Royal London Asset Management CIO Piers Hillier is exiting the firm after nearly eleven years at the company to pursue his next challenge.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Richard Clode named co-manager of Bankers trust in bid to resurrect performance with US focus

UK gilt spike eases as Reeves sets Autumn Budget date

More on People moves

Artemis fund manager Swetha Ramachandran joins RBC BlueBay's global equity team
People moves

Artemis fund manager Swetha Ramachandran joins RBC BlueBay's global equity team

25 years of experience

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 02 September 2025 • 1 min read
CEO of Octopus Ventures Erin Platts takes on top job at Octopus Investments
People moves

CEO of Octopus Ventures Erin Platts takes on top job at Octopus Investments

Platts gains ‘additional role’

Sahar Nazir
Sahar Nazir
clock 02 September 2025 • 2 min read
JPMAM makes veteran market strategist Mike Bell redundant
People moves

JPMAM makes veteran market strategist Mike Bell redundant

Let go in June

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 01 September 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot