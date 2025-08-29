Fed's Christopher Waller mulls bigger rate cut if economy weakens

'Eagerness' for a cut

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller has revealed he is considering voting for a cut of more than 25 basis points in September, should data indicate a weakening US economy.

